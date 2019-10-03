Free Piano Concert to Celebrate Franz Liszt

The American Liszt Society Chicago-Midwest Chapter will celebrate composer Franz Liszt's 208th birthday with a grand evening of piano music on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.

As a special celebration this year, admission is free. The concert will feature world class Chicago-based pianists performing some of Liszt's greatest solo piano works.

Performers include Jennifer Allor, Pawel Checinski, Matthew Hagle, Weiwen Ma, George Radosavljevic and Alex Yuill, as well as a special performance by young rising star, Music Institute of Chicago Academy student pianist, Eriko Darcy! Admission is Free. LisztChicago.com, Facebook.com/LisztChicago





