First Annual Teen Cohort Showcase to be Presented by Downstage Arts

Downstage Arts's Annual Spring Fundraising Event will kick off with their Annual Teen Cohort performance on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. CST.

*Tickets for the Teen Cohort Showcase are donation-based.* https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teen-cohort-showcase-tickets-151136931631

They will continue their weekend with their Spring Cocktail Class on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CST. It is a perfect treat for our 21+ community members, who are cocktail beginners and veteran mixologists alike. Spirit-free versions of our creations will be explored as well!

*Tickets for the Spring Cocktail Class are donation based.*

https://www.downstagearts.org/cocktail-class-info

They will wrap up their weekend with their Silent Auction. Opening bids will begin Friday, May 14, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CST, and will continue through Sunday, May 16, 2021, 5:00 p.m. CST. Items will feature local Chicago businesses, restaurants, and experiences.

Please visit www.downstagearts.com for more information.

Every dollar raised from this donation-based event will go directly to continuing Downstage Arts's mission of building bridges over economic barriers in the performing arts and striving to create a more diverse and inclusive future for all artists. Founded in 2020, Downstage Arts is a non-profit arts education organization.

