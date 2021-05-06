First Annual Teen Cohort Showcase to be Presented by Downstage Arts

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 6, 2021  

Downstage Arts's Annual Spring Fundraising Event will kick off with their Annual Teen Cohort performance on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. CST.

They will continue their weekend with their Spring Cocktail Class on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CST. It is a perfect treat for our 21+ community members, who are cocktail beginners and veteran mixologists alike. Spirit-free versions of our creations will be explored as well!

https://www.downstagearts.org/cocktail-class-info

They will wrap up their weekend with their Silent Auction. Opening bids will begin Friday, May 14, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CST, and will continue through Sunday, May 16, 2021, 5:00 p.m. CST. Items will feature local Chicago businesses, restaurants, and experiences.

Please visit www.downstagearts.com for more information.

Every dollar raised from this donation-based event will go directly to continuing Downstage Arts's mission of building bridges over economic barriers in the performing arts and striving to create a more diverse and inclusive future for all artists. Founded in 2020, Downstage Arts is a non-profit arts education organization.

Downstage Arts presents First Annual Teen Cohort Showcase Hosted by Desi Oakley

One Night Event: Friday, May 14, 2021, 7:00 p.m. CST.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teen-cohort-showcase-tickets-151136931631


