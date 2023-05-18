Film Documentary Starring Local Residents Gets Special Screening at Raue Center

Raue Center has announced the film screening of "Ball Was Life," a documentary film about a group of middle-aged men who recruit their sons to maintain their dominance in the local men's recreational basketball league on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 3 p.m.

Led by Kevin aka "Slim the Barber," the team has played together for years, winning several championships. But with age catching up, they turn to their sons to keep their winning streak alive. The film follows their journey through the inaugural season, as they face new challenges and rivalries.

"I am super excited to show "Ball Was Life" at Raue Center," explains Kevin Slimko. "Growing up in Algonquin, the Downtown Crystal Lake Showplace was THE theater to see a movie at. I was also in The Williams Street Rep's improv group for several years. During that time, I gained a new appreciation for community theater and further cemented my belief of how important the Raue Center is to Crystal Lake in general but especially downtown. I've owned Slim's in downtown CL for almost 18 years and really feel like part of the community and could not be happier with a movie premiere location."

Join us for this premiere screening as a part of Raue Center's Summer Film Series. We promise an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, laughter, and love for the game. Featuring: Kevin and Calvin Slimko, David Binion and David Binion Jr., Wallace, Julian and Anthony Lynch, Mike Clarke, Adam Pischke, and Sherick Simpson.

Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit Raue Center For The Arts and film creator Kevin "Slim" Slimko. For more information or to see a complete list of our upcoming events visit rauecenter.org, call our Box Office at 815.356.9212 visit us in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

