FAT HAM & BETRAYAL Extend at Goodman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Goodman Theatre will present additional performances for both of its current productions: Fat Ham in the 350-seat Owen Theatre—marking the second extension for Tyrone Phillips’ Chicago-premiere production of James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play—and Susan V. Booth’s major revival of Betrayal in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

Dates and times for the extension week performances appear below. Betrayal, which begins performances this weekend, features Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ian Barford as Robert, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Helen Hunt as Emma and Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard as Jerry in Harold Pinter’s masterwork. Betrayal appears February 8 – March 23 (opening night is February 17).

Fat Ham, the reimagination of Shakespeare’s Hamlet directed by Tyrone Phillips adds five performances to its Chicago run with a second extension. Co-produced with Chicago’s famed Definition Theatre—of which Phillips is Founding Artistic Director and playwright James Ijames is a company member—Fat Ham tells the story of Juicy, a Black, queer young man who is confronted by the ghost of his father during a family barbeque. Seeking revenge for his murder, his father puts a screeching halt to Juicy’s quest for joy and liberation. Ijames’s reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece features an all-Chicago cast: Trumane Alston (Juicy), Sheldon Brown, E. Faye Butler, Ronald L. Conner, Victor Musoni, Ireon Roach and Anji White. Fat Ham appears through March 9.

Comments