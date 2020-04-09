Ensemble Español Dancers Perform Live Online This Sunday At 6PM!

The Auditorium Theatre's new weekly video series, At Home With the Auditorium, brings Auditorium Theatre performers into viewers' homes while the theatre is closed to the public. The Sunday, April 12 installment of the series features dancers Samantha Micklewright and Jonathan Pacheco from Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater.

Micklewright will be performing the 2010 piece, "No Me Olvides / Do Not Forget Me," choreographed by Ensemble Español Artistic Director Irma Suárez Ruiz , as well as the 1976 piece, "Fandangos de Huelva," choreographed by Lola Montès. Pacheco will be performing the 2015 piece, "Nuestro Camino / Our Path," another dance choreographed by Ruiz, in addition to the 2020 piece, "El Aire Que Respiro / The Air I Breath," which Pacheco choreographed himself.

Although the Auditorium Theatre community can't be together in person at the moment, the theatre's board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. The At Home With the Auditorium series highlights performers from the Auditorium's past, present, and future. Each performance will be archived on the Auditorium Theatre's social media pages for those unable to watch live each week. Participating artists, many of whom have had shows and tours canceled, will be compensated for their participation in the series.





