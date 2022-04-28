Emmy-Nominated Comedian Michelle Wolf is Coming to The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre has announced Emmy Award-nominated comedian Michelle Wolf, playing three stand-up performances May 26 - 28, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 at 10 am at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

On the heels of her most recent Netflix special, Michelle Wolf: Joke Show, Wolf is hitting the road with all new material. Watch her work it out in intimate venues while you still can. Come laugh, be offended, be part of the process, be whatever you want to be... It will be fun!

Wolf has quickly become one of the most influential voices in the comedy landscape with the Village Voice calling her "the voice comedy needs right now" and The Daily Beast declaring, "Michelle Wolf is the future of stand-up comedy." In 2017, Wolf debuted her first hour-long stand-up special, Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady on HBO, for which she received rave reviews and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

In 2018, she made international headlines as the much buzzed-about headliner of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner. Wolf's other television credits include being an on-air contributor and writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and a writing supervisor and performer on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Performance Schedule:





Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 pm

Friday, May 27 at 7:15 pm

Saturday, May 28 at 7:15 pm

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den's Haven Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.