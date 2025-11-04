Elsinore to Present A PICASSO by Jeffrey Hatcher at the Greenhouse Theater Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Elsinore to present A Picasso by Jeffrey Hatcher running December 4 - 21 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2:30 PM.

1941. In Occupied Paris, Pablo Picasso is summoned to a storage vault by a brilliant Nazi "cultural attaché" to confirm the authenticity of three "confiscated" Picasso paintings before they are exhibited. But when he discovers the true purpose of the exhibition, a cat-and-mouse negotiation ensues - with life and death stakes. Art, politics, sex, power and truth collide in this fast-paced, witty drama with echoes of our world today. Does Picasso have the power to save his paintings - and himself?

A Picasso is directed by Daniel King of Three Crows Theatre's recent Jeff Recommended production of The Drowning Girls.

"Though set in 1941, Hatcher's play speaks directly to the place of art in today's America," said King. "As fascist and artist go head to head in a battle of wit and willpower, impending violence lurks in the background. A Picasso reminds us that when authoritarianism comes knocking, no one will be spared."

A Picasso features the co-founders of Elsinore, Jamie Ewing as Picasso and Lori Rohr as Miss Fischer.

"This is a real time interrogation piece," said Ewing, "with life & death circumstances cut through with levity. Both characters are compelling, complex and relatable in their own ways - sometimes uncomfortably so.

"What's more, it's been hard to escape the uncomfortable echoes in present-day Chicago. In the show, Picasso is literally taken by Nazi agents from the streets of Occupied Paris in broad daylight. Sadly, this parallel has become even more pertinent throughout our rehearsal process - seemingly by the day."

Added Rohr: "A Picasso takes surprising twists and turns while exploring themes of art vs. politics, authenticity, and the true value of art in the fight for survival.