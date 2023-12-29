Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra Performs CELEBRATION OF THE DANCE in January

Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra will perform Celebration of the Dance in January. Performances will run January 20-21, 2024.

Jean-Baptiste Lully was a French composer, conductor, and dancer who worked in the court of Louis the XIV. Despite his venerable status as an artist, Lully is perhaps best known for his death: He struck himself in the foot with a long conducting staff (this was before conductors waived batons, and instead would keep the orchestra in time by banging a large staff on the floor) and subsequently died of the infected wound.

This program features Craig Trompeter playing Viola da Gamba, a string instrument which came on the musical scene in Spain in the 1500s. A distant relative to both the modern guitar and orchestral string instruments, the Viola da Gamba most closely resembles a modern cello but usually sounds a bit softer and brighter than its orchestral cousin.

Johann Sebastian Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 1 includes not one, not two, but seven(!) different dance sections. Like the other works highlighted by this concert, Bach’s Orchestral Suite reminds us that good music moves us, both figuratively and literally.

Programme

Jean-Baptiste Lully Selections from Roland

Georg Philipp Telemann Concerto for Flute and Viola da Gamba

Jean-Philippe Rameau Pièces de Clavecin en concert

Michael Praetorius Dances from Terpsichore

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1

Performers

Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra

Stephen Alltop Music Director and Conductor

Craig Trompeter Viola da Gamba

Mary Stolper Flute