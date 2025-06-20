Eclectic Full Contact Theatre Unveils Cast and Creatives for 2nd Annual Playground Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eclectic Full Contact theatre has revealed the cast and crew for its upcoming 2nd Annual Playground Festival at the Edge Off Broadway Theater.

EFCT'S Playground Festival presents three family-oriented shows starring one cast of fun-loving adult actors-the "Eclecti-Kids! Along with our talented and silly Emcee, these artists bring to life three stories of kindness and friendship, reminding people of all ages things get better when we work together.

This year's plays are "Is it Because He's a Dragon?", by Allison Ristaino; "My Tree", by Samara Siskind; and "Callie", by Jennifer Ramsey, based on the book of the same name by Dean W. Scott.

The cast includes Chloe Adamo^, Kate Schnetzer *, Moni Villalba, Hansley Bordes, Drake St. Pierre, and Austin Rambo

The Production Team includes:

Director: Andrew Pond* (He/him)

Stage Manager: Makenzie Sands (She/her)

Sound Design: Andrew Pond* (he/him)

Production Manager/Set Design: Daniel Houle* (He/him)

Lighting Design: Amina Gilbert (She/they)

Costume Design: Hannah Keeler (They/them)

The 2nd Annual Playground Festival runs July 19th-27th, Sat and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

