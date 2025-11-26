ELTON ROHN Tribute Show Comes To Raue Center This December

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elton Rohn, led by Ron Camilleri, will perform at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on December 27, 2025, at 7 p.m. The group, which has appeared at theatres and festivals across North America, is known for its live performances of Elton John’s early catalogue.

Camilleri has received recognition from members of Elton John’s band, including guitarist and musical director Davey Johnstone and drummer Nigel Olsson, both of whom have publicly commented on the accuracy of the group’s sound. Elton Rohn performs without backing tracks, presenting the material with a full band.

Tickets begin at $59, with discounted pricing for RaueNOW members. Tickets are available at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at the box office at 26 N. Williams Street. The all-in ticket price includes a $4 box office fee; an $8 processing fee applies per order.