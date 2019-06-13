Drury Lane Continues Season with THE COLOR PURPLE in September

Jun. 13, 2019  
Witness Celie's heroic journey at Drury Lane Theatre's production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Color Purple, with book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russel, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The Color Purple is directed by Lili-Anne Brown, choreographed by Breon Arzell, and music directed by Jermaine Hill. It runs September 13 - November 3, 2019, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

The Color Purple tells the story of Celie, an African American woman in the American South during the early 1900s navigating the love she has for her family, the strife of being in an abusive relationship, and her adoration for her beloved children. This heart-wrenching musical is based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and has earned nearly fifteen Tony Award nominations including two wins, one for the Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is rated PG-13.

Box Office: 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace, 630.530.0111, Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com



