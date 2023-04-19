Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase

Downstage Arts presents its Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser! The event will be hosted by Broadway star Desi Oakley, and featuring all of the Teen Cohort members.

The company has enrolled thirteen teens (the biggest class to date) in the flagship program, The Teen Cohort, which mentors high school seniors in their college and theatre conservatory application process-all the way until decision day.

Now that all the hard work has been done, it is time to celebrate each student and their successes. This showcase will celebrate the students' accomplishments, talents, and stories as they write the next chapters of their artistic lives.

Food will be provided from Tamale Spaceship and Beacon Doughnuts, along with local craft beers from Chicago Breweries. Doors open at 6:30 and performances will begin at 7:30.

*Link to purchase tickets. https://givebutter.com/c/TeenCohortShowcase

In addition to food, drinks, and entertainment, continue the fun with a Silent Auction. Some of the items up for auction are Green Bay Packer tickets, Second City show tickets, dinner at El Che Steakhouse, a cozy weekend getaway in Michigan, and much more! You do not want to miss these great items!

You will be able to view items online at Click Here beginning May 8, 2023.

You will be able to place bids online, but some auction items will only be available in person! Get your tickets so you don't miss this incredible event!

Please visit www.downstagearts.com for more information.

Every dollar raised from this donation-based event will go directly to continuing Downstage Arts's mission of building bridges over economic barriers in the performing arts and striving to create a more diverse, more inclusive future for all artists. Founded in 2020, Downstage Arts is a non-profit arts education organization.