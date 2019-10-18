Don't Sit This One Out, DANCE NATION Tickets On Sale Today

Steppenwolf Theatre Company presents the bold Chicago premiere of Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation by Clare Barron, directed and choreographed by Lee Sunday Evans. Tickets are now on sale for this frank and fierce play that explores the untamed inner lives of pre-teen dancers with unflinching veracity and sharp-clawed humor.

The cast features previously announced ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Moms/Vanessa), Tim Hopper (Dance Teacher Pat), Caroline Neff (Zuzu), and Karen Rodriguez (Amina) with Ariana N. Burks (Sofia), Adithi Chandrashekar (Connie), Shanésia Davis (Ashlee) and Ellen Maddow (Maeve). The part of Luke will be played by Torrey Hanson, in place of previously announced Michael Patrick Thornton.

Dance Nation begins previews December 12, 2019 (opening is Thursday, December 19) and the production runs through February 2, 2020 in the Upstairs Theatre (1650 N Halsted St). Press performances are Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7pm and Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30pm. Single tickets ($20 - $94) are on sale now through Audience Services at 312-335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

A pre-teen dance troupe navigates ambition, friendship and desire as they claw their way to Nationals in Tampa Bay. Featuring a multigenerational cast of women playing our pre-teen heroines, this Chicago premiere is fiercely funny, theatrically inventive and full of heart.

Playwright Clare Barron shares "I hope that an audience will remember things about their 13-year-old selves that they had forgotten, and that there is a little bit of an awakening of old feral rumbles... There's a strength there that I remember having as a kid that I sometimes miss as an adult. I hope this play is a bit of an archaeology project that allows people to recover their inner teenage girl strength."

Director Lee Sunday Evans on what excites her about this production: "I have always had an art crush on Steppenwolf Theatre so it's a thrill to get to do a new production of this play that I love so much at this legendary theater. Clare is one of my closest collaborators, and I've learned so much about theater and art from her... Also-I love actors and I love designers, and the cast and creative team that's on board for this production is totally extraordinary- Arnulfo Maldonado, our brilliant scenic designer from the first production, and Ellen Maddow, who unforgettably originated the role of Maeve, are coming with us to Chicago. I'm also glad everyone in Chicago will get to know them."

The Dance Nation production team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Christine Pascual (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design) and Gigi Buffington (Company Voice and Text Coach). Additional credits include Mary Hungerford (Stage Manager), Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager), Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager), JC Clementz (Casting Director) and Greta Honold (Artistic Producer).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You