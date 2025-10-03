Disney's THE LION KING Now Playing at Cadillac Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney’s THE LION KING is now playing a three-week limited engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through October 19. Ticket prices range from $45 - $180, with a limited number of Extra Magic Package seats available, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise. Additional fees apply for online purchases.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway In Chicago, Ticketmaster, and its approved outlets are the authorized ticket agents for all performances of THE LION KING at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. Broadway In Chicago and the Producer will not be responsible for counterfeit tickets purchased from unauthorized ticket resellers. Lost or stolen tickets for which replacement tickets have been issued will be voided and not honored. To address improper resale and counterfeit ticket concerns and otherwise, Broadway In Chicago may implement any necessary procedures for tracking ticket transfers and purchases, including but not limited to a paperless ticket system which may require the ticket holder to present the credit or debit card used for purchase prior to admission. For more information including the performance schedule, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

THE LION KING has been touring North America for more than 23 years, and during that time has welcomed over 25 million theatergoers, making it North America’s longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, THE LION KING now proudly returns to Chicago — at the Cadillac Palace Theatre — where the production played to sold-out audiences in 2023.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 124 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, THE LION KING has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of THE LION KING around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City, and on tour across North America. THE LION KING has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design ( Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. THE LION KING has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.