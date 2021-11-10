DICKENS' CHRISTMAS CAROL DINNER SHOW to Return For The Holidays

After a sold-out run in December 2020, Chicago Tribune Media newspaper columnist Phil Potempa is reunited again with his longtime editor Crista Zivanovic to perform their Charles Dickens dinner show with five performances in 2021 as the highlight of the December holiday events at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, Ind. The lobby landscape showcasing the Festival of the Trees, featuring more than 20 themed and decorated trees throughout the expansive atrium space is also open during performances and for display through Jan. 2, 2022.

The December holiday "advance reservations only" fun of "Dickens' Christmas Carol Dinner Show" has performances Dec. 2-6 produced by Joe Trama and Trama Events and Catering.

For the lunch matinee show, doors open at 11:30 a.m., lunch meal served at noon and dessert and show at 12:45 p.m. For the dinner and show option, doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner served at 7 pm, dessert and show at 7:45 p.m. There are both noon lunch and evening dinner performances Thursday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 5 and an additional lunch and matinee show seating on Monday, Dec. 6.

Under the sparkling chandeliers and vaulted ceiling of the beautiful and spacious Ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, guests enjoy a delicious plated meal themed with the 55-minute joyous holiday stage program. Both lunch and dinner date options are available. Cash bar includes festive Specialty Holiday Cocktails such as Egg Nog (with hint of Brandy), Sparkling Poinsettia (Champagne Flute with a Splash of Cranberry Juice) and a Festive Delicious Rum Punch (all $9 each).

Inside the ballroom, a fascinating table exhibit explores the life of writer Charles Dickens, including a rare framed piece featuring his oddly interesting signature on an original bank draft from the 1800s, as well as other unusual pieces related to "A Christmas Carol."

"Dickens' Christmas Carol Dinner Show" stars columnist and author Philip Potempa and his longtime editor/collaborator Crista Zivanovic, seated on a stage in the ballroom where guests see everything unfolding right from their table seats during a fast-paced 55-minute show salute to Charles Dickens' holiday classic "A Christmas Carol." The two performers use their range of ever-changing and entertaining vocals to portray ALL of more than two dozen characters featured in the story during a wonderfully amusing telling of the holiday spirit tale complete with all of the old-time radio "Foley-style" sound effects created right before the eyes and ears of the audience.

The special lunch menu includes English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup, London's Parkerhouse Rolls and Butter, Mr. Marley's Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion Dressing and Cranberry Applesauce, Mrs. Cratchit's Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, Tiny Tim's Corn O'Brien and for dessert, Ghost of Christmas Past's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/Peppermint Candy Cane Accent. The dinner ticket option has English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup, Bob Crachit's Garden Salad, Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion dressing and Cranberry Applesauce, Mrs. Cratchit's Homestyle Mashed Potatoes, Tiny Tim's Corn O'Brien, London's Parkerhouse Rolls and Butter and for dessert, Ghost of Christmas Present's English Trifle.

Tickets are $35 plus tax for the lunch show and $45 plus tax for the dinner show.

To reserve tickets to any of the December CVPA events, call the Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit www.cvpa.org.