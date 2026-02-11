Dennis Watkins Extends THE MAGIC PARLOUR Through Summer; Derek Hughes Joins as Guest Artist

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dennis Watkins has released a new block of tickets for THE MAGIC PARLOUR, extending performances through August 31. The long-running Chicago magic show continues at 50 W. Randolph in the Loop following a holiday season of sold-out performances and group bookings.

Now in its third year in a custom-built theatre adjacent to the Goodman Theatre, The Magic Parlour has welcomed more than 28,000 guests across more than 700 performances and private events. The production is presented in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino's.

Watkins will continue performing six shows per week, while also welcoming guest artist Derek Hughes for a limited engagement. Hughes will appear on select dates through mid-March. Ticket prices for Hughes’ performances range from $76 to $106, while tickets for The Magic Parlour range from $93 to $136 and include a complimentary beverage.

In addition to the standard performance schedule (Thursday through Sunday), Watkins has introduced 3-Card Monte, a Sunday evening format in which three magicians rotate between tables performing close-up magic. Participating artists include Watkins, Hughes, Luis Carreon, Mike O’Donnell, Ryan Plunkett, and James Sanden. Tickets for 3-Card Monte are $73.

Watkins said, “As The Magic Parlour and its audience continue to grow, I've been hunting for new ways to share world-class magic with Chicago… I'm thrilled to bring in two or three guest artists each year for limited-engagement runs.” He added, “I've launched 3-Card Monte on Sunday evenings… Three performers run at three tables concurrently, then rotate for 30-minute sets—creating a whirlwind of magic as up-close and personal as it gets!”

The 90-minute show blends sleight of hand, mind-reading, and storytelling in an intimate setting. Following each performance, select ticket holders may participate in The Encore Room, a 25-minute post-show experience limited to 24 guests.

Watkins, a co-founder of The House Theatre of Chicago, has collaborated with companies including Lookingglass, Steppenwolf, and Goodman Theatre. His performance in Death and Harry Houdini earned him a Joseph Jefferson Award.