DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR Announces Fundraiser For Season Of Concern Chicago

The star of the International Smash Hit, "Dixie's Tupperware Party " returns to Chicago to raise money to benefit Season of Concern (SOC) with 10 streaming performances of "Dixie's Happy Hour" from March 19 - March 28.

80% of all tickets sales will be donated to SOC to provide financial assistance to Chicagoland theatre artists impacted by illness, injury or health-related circumstances (including COVID-19), that prevents them from working.

Everyone's favorite Alabama redhead is back with an all-new streaming show. If you've been to the smash off-Broadway hit Dixie's Tupperware Party or spent time with her in Dixie's: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday) then you know Dixie's sweet charm and infectious southern drawl always keep you in stitches.

This time around, she's going digital to bring you some new stories while she's mixing up some cocktails and challenging you to find the Happy Hours that are right in front of you, but you may be overlooking.

What do you get when you mix gin, rum, vodka, and tequila together? According to Dixie, if it doesn't lead you to doing something where you have to scroll through your photos from last night to find who you need to bake "apology cupcakes" for, then if you squint in just the right way and change your focus, you'll see the glory in you that makes you the remarkable person you are.

Tickets starting at $35 per household are on sale now at https://dixie-chicago.streamallytix.com/ The show dates and times are March 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27 at 8pm; March 21 & 28 at 7pm and March 20 & 27 at 3pm.