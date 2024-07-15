DIE HARD Parody YIPPEE KI YAY is Coming to Chicago This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the 36th anniversary of DIE HARD’s original release in theaters, Broadway In Chicago and James Seabright will present YIPPEE KI YAY, Richard Marsh’s acclaimed rhyming retelling of classic (festive?) film Die Hard for a strictly limited 4-week engagement at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this joyfully funny show is not to be missed. Group tickets for 10 or more are on sale now by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Ticket information is below.

When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages’ only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorised parody) celebrates the iconic 80s festive favourite while also telling the personal story of a life-long Die Hard fan. Essential viewing for Hans Gruber connoisseurs and newcomers alike.

Content warning: divorce, foot trauma, German terrorists.



Richard Marsh Richard’s one-man show Skittles was commissioned for Radio 4 as Love & Sweets, and won Best Scripted Comedy in the BBC Audio Drama Awards. Dirty Great Love Story (co-written and -performed with Katie Bonna) won a Fringe First in Edinburgh before transferring to New York then the West End. Wingman sold out in Edinburgh before touring and is being developed with Big Talk for UK TV and then with CBS Studios for American TV. It has yet to be on actual TV. Richard created Radio 4 poetry sitcom Cardboard Heart, starring alongside Phil Daniels, Olivia Poulet, Jemima Rooper, Rebecca Scroggs,



Russell Tovey and Sam Troughton. Richard is currently developing various TV projects and writing a musical adaptation of classic indie movie Son of Rambow (with Miranda Cooper and Nick Coler of Girls Aloud fame). He is a former London poetry slam champion.

Hal Chambers is a Writer and Director. He trained at the University of Sussex, Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and The National Theatre Studio Directing Course. He has created and directed several productions including Sam Rose in the Shadows, The Golden Cowpat (both Greenwich Theatre and UK Tour) and Tim and Light (Rich Mix, UK Tour). Work as a Director includes Dare Me To The Desert (Kings Head Theatre), The Elephant in the Room (New Wimbledon Theatre) and The Fastest Clock in the Universe (Alma Tavern Theatre).

TICKET INFORMATION

Groups of 10+ are on sale now by calling (312) 977-1710 or by emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Broadway In Chicago subscribers can add tickets to their subscription by clicking here. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

