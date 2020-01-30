Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues Will Return to Raue Center

Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of one of the world's great blues harmonica masters, writer of unusual songs, composer and pioneer of music that takes audiences to places they have never been before! Blues, jazz and classical musical will mingle with Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues featuring two-time Grammy Award-winning saxophone icon, Ernie Watts, and bodacious vocal diva, Lynne Jordan, at 8 p.m. on February 29, 2020.

"Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues is an exceptional show featuring one of Chicago's greatest performers. Raue Center is always proud to bring Corky Siegel and company to our stage," says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "This will be an evening of true musical joy that you will long remember."

Siegel has earned an international reputation as one of the world's great blues harmonica masters. He is a composer, blues pianist, singer-songwriter and winner of the Lila Wallace National Award for Chamber Music Composition, the Illinois Arts Council Fellowship Award for Music Composition, a Chicago Lifetime Achievement Award and a place in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. The Washington Post calls Siegel "a phenomenon on harmonica," while The New Zealand Herald remarks his piano playing is "edge-of-the-seat stuff."

Chicago Blues Hall of Fame harmonica legend and "national treasure" (Downbeat Magazine) Siegel and his dazzling Chamber Blues will present a new program featuring Watts, who is considered by All About Jazz to be "one of the greatest living saxophonists at the top of his game." Watts has been featured on over 500 recordings by artists ranging from Cannonball Adderly to Frank Zappa. Audiences may also recognize Watts from his 20-year stint as part of the Tonight Show Band as well as the Rolling Stones' touring band.

The performance will also feature Jordan, who stands apart in a city brimming with classic blues and jazz divas. Not only do her soaring vocals dip effortlessly into blues, jazz, funk, rock and even country, but her bawdy personality wins over any crowd. Her talent so dazzled the Second City that the late Chicago film critic Roger Ebert declared her his "favorite diva." The Chicago Tribune calls Jordan "a high-voltage blues-belter who blends the bawdy humor of Bette Midler with a gospel-tinged delivery reminiscent of Patti LaBelle."

Don't miss the show the Minneapolis Star Tribune recently exclaimed is "...gorgeous... thrilling... fulfilling..." which received "more than one standing ovation during the unforgettable evening."

Tickets to Corky Siegel's Chamber Blues start at $25 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





