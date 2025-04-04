Composer Michael Karasis' A CHICAGO TRILOGY to Perform at Harper College

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, June 28 the original work A Chicago Triology, written by the veteran Illinois composer Dr. Michael Karasis, will be heard in its entirety with a live orchestra at the Performing Arts Center of Harper College.

This original composition in style of a modern operetta, consists of three musical parts with narration: Suburban Melodrama, Chicago Midnight (which has been performed previously), and Shades of Black. Stunning backdrops designed and painted by the composer add a compelling visual element to the concert.

Also on the program will be Karasis’ Fugue for Orchestra. The concert will be performed under the direction of conductor Ben Firer.

Michael Karasis’ A Chicago Trilogy will take place at the Performing Arts Center of Harper College, Palatine, IL.

ABOUT MICHAEL KARASIS

Dr. Michael James Karasis is an Illinois-based composer and violinist whose extensive over three decade musical resume includes compositions that range from large-scale works: classical symphonies, concerti for stringed instruments and piano, to orchestral suites, string quartets, sonatas, and chamber pieces, narrated works, tone poems, and full oratorios. Karasis’ works have been performed by some of the finest area orchestras, ensembles and conductors. Karasis, whose work is seen on a regular basis in the Chicago area, recently presented Hail Scotland, a ballet featuring the Judith Svalander Dance Theater. His connection to Harper Community Orchestra is particularly special, as the ensemble has performed several of his works in recent years.

