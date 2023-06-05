Comedian Ron Funches Comes To The Den Theatre, September 15-16

The Den Theatre today announced comedian Ron Funches, featuring three stand-up performances on Friday September 15 at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday September 16, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



Ron Funches is a triple threat. He is an excellent stand up comedian, actor and writer.

You may know Ron from his many memorable television roles on The Goldbergs, Black•ish, New Girl, Transparent, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Powerless, Undateable or from films like Get Hard alongside Will Farrell, Lexi, Noelle and 6 Underground.

Ron loves animated television and film and has leant his voice to many projects like Dreamworks Trolls, Disney's Ivan The Great, Bob's Burgers, Adventure Time, Final Space and so many more.

Some of his personal appearances include Conan, The Tonight Show, Match Game, To Tell The Truth, Chopped, Cupcake Wars and Nailed It.

Ron is a great writer too. His writing credits include The ERIC ANDRE Show, Kroll Show and several television pilots.

Ron is also a pretty solid dad, husband and friend. He lives in Southern California with his wife and son.

Performance schedule:Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:15 p.m.Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.