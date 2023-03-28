Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian Moshe Kasher to Perform at The Den Theatre in June

Moshe Kasher is the co-host of the “Endless Honeymoon Podcast,” and author of the 2012 memoir "Kasher in the Rye".

Mar. 28, 2023  

The Den Theatre will present comedian Moshe Kasher performing two stand-up shows June 16 & 17, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Moshe Kasher is the co-host of the "Endless Honeymoon Podcast," and author of the 2012 memoir "Kasher in the Rye: The True Tale of a White Boy from Oakland Who Became a Drug Addict, Criminal, Mental Patient, and Then Turned 16." In 2018, Moshe and his wife, Natasha Leggero, debuted a three-part comedy special for Netflix, The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special. His 2012 special Live In Oakland was among the first specials to appear on Netflix.

In 2017, Moshe hosted his Comedy Central talk show, Problematic with Moshe Kasher. Named one of Variety's "10 Comics To Watch," Kasher was a co-executive producer on Another Period, on which he was also a cast member. He made frequent appearances on Comedy Central's @midnight with Chris Hardwick, This Is Not Happening and Drunk History and has also appeared on the series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail. Kasher has also had roles on The Good Place, Portlandia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The League, Shameless, Maron, Garfunkel and Oates and The New Normal.

A versed writer, Kasher has written for several films, series and specials including, HBO's Betty, Little America, Wet Hot American Summer, Zoolander 2, Another Period and the Comedy Central Roasts.

Performance Schedule

Friday, June 16 at 7:15 pm

Saturday, June 17 at 7:15 pm

COVID safety: For the most up-to-date information on The Den Theatre's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




