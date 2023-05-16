Comedian Cam Bertrand Comes To The Den Theatre This Summer

Comedian Cam Bertrand Comes To The Den Theatre This Summer

The Den Theatre announced that comedian Cam Bertrand will appear on the Heath Mainstage, featuring a one-night-only stand-up performance on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($21 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

It took Cam Bertrand all of 3 weeks to drop out of college and pursue comedy full time. In the short time since, he has been a contributing writer on two seasons of MTV's hit show "Wild'N'Out", taped his first half-hour special "Sophisticated Ignorance" for Dry Bar Comedy which has already garnered over 90 million views, and has competed on "America's Got Talent" for NBC.

Performance schedule:Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($21 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.





