Comedian Cam Bertrand Comes To The Den Theatre This Summer

The performance is on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7 p.m.
The Den Theatre announced that comedian Cam Bertrand will appear on the Heath Mainstage, featuring a one-night-only stand-up performance on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($21 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.
It took Cam Bertrand all of 3 weeks to drop out of college and pursue comedy full time. In the short time since, he has been a contributing writer on two seasons of MTV's hit show "Wild'N'Out", taped his first half-hour special "Sophisticated Ignorance" for Dry Bar Comedy which has already garnered over 90 million views, and has competed on "America's Got Talent" for NBC.
Performance schedule:Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($21 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.
