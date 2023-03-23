Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedian Alingon Mitra to Perform at The Den Theatre in August

Mitra has done stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Late Night with Craig Ferguson and Adam Devine’s House Party.

Mar. 23, 2023  

The Den Theatre will present Alingon Mitra: The Too Good Tour, featuring two stand-up performances on Saturday August, 12, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $38) are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Alingon Mitra is a stand-up comedian and comedy writer living in New York. He has written for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central and was also staffed on Adam Ruins Everything for TruTV. He has done stand-up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Late Night with Craig Ferguson and Adam Devine's House Party. After becoming a semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing, Alingon won the coveted "Comic Comeback" award to appear in the season finale. He was selected to be a new face at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2015. Alingon graduated from Harvard, where he was a writer for the illustrious Harvard Lampoon.

Performance schedule:

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 pm

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $38 front row VIP table seating; $33 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




