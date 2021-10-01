Collaboraction Utopian Ball

Celebrate the powerful change Collaboraction is creating through theater and social justice at The Utopian Ball, Collaboraction's annual gala, Saturday, October 23 at 6 p.m. at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina St. in Chicago.

Tickets, $250, are an investment in Collaboraction's work on the south and west sides of Chicago, its vibrant youth programming, and its mission to incite change and unite Chicago through art. To purchase tickets, visit collaboraction.org.

This year's Utopian Ball, hosted by LeeAnn Trotter of NBC Chicago, starts with Collaboraction's traditional opening Libation Ritual to unite everyone's hearts, minds and souls.

Next comes a cocktail hour and a seated, three-course meal including Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Bourbon and Molasses with a Tomato Relish. Vegan and gluten-free options include Oven Roasted Berber-Spiced Cauliflower Steak with Greek Vegan Yogurt Sauce and French Lentils. Dinner will be followed by a show stopping dessert - a White Chocolate Passionfruit Dome, decorated with Collaboraction's new logo.

The night includes a live performance by Collaboraction's The Light youth ensemble, accompanied by youth deejay CJ Da God. The Utopian Ball also means it's awards season at Collaboraction, and this year's 2021 Ourhaus Award will be given to Rhys Hunter and Edna Prieto for their sustaining support of Collaboraction's work over the past six years and championing Collaboraction's vision to change the artistic landscape of Chicago.

The company will also celebrate Matthew LaChappelle with the 2021 Artist Award for his creative work, voice and vision. LaChappelle, an independent young adult with Down syndrome, works frequently with Collaboraction, most recently writing and starring in his 2020 Peacebook virtual short, The Dance...Never Give Up.

Speaking of dance, that's exactly how The Utopian Ball will end, on the dance floor.

The Utopian Ball is chaired by Kelsey Malnati Howell, Executive Director, the Marc and Jeanne Malnati Family Foundation, and Collaboraction board member Dr. Marcus Robinson, Co-Director, Enrich Chicago.

Guests must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event to attend in-person. Mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status, will also be in place.

For more information, visit collaboraction.org, follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube, or call (312) 226-9633.