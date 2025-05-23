Collaboraction Theatre to Present The Belonging Bash: A Night of Art, Music, and Community Impact

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Collaboraction Theatre Company will present The Belonging Bash, a summer fundraiser Friday, June 6, 6 to 9 p.m. at Outset Chicago.

Collaboraction’s Belonging Bash will showcase, celebrate and support the company's youth education program, The Light, and the creation of its permanent home – a new House of Belonging – in Humboldt Park.

The evening boasts an electric lineup of Chicago and national talent, including (at press time) DJs Dabura, Ron Carroll, Jevon Jackson, Lady D with Jerald Daemyon on electric violin, San Francisco's live band Three Flower Jam featuring Keith Lawrence (vox & viola) and William Kurk (on keys), and Earl Hester, a rising Chicago youth artist and member of Collaboraction’s The Light and The Luminaries.

Shop the live-action art gallery + auction featuring works from celebrated multidisciplinary artists including Nailah Golden (nailah.online), Tyrue “Slang” Jones (slangism.com) and more, plus live painting by artist Shelly Johnson.

Enjoy drinks, light bites, lush vibes, and a chance to connect with Chicago’s creative and social justice communities. Guests are encouraged to dress in “urban chic with a pop of green or gold.”

