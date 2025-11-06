Classical Blast To Present DARK SIDE OF THE YULE At The Raue Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crystal Lake’s Raue Center for the Arts will host Classical Blast’s Dark Side of the Yule on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for blending classic rock with holiday music, the group will perform a concert that merges songs from Metallica, Pink Floyd, and Evanescence with traditional carols, popular classical works, and seasonal standards.

Drawing on material from their two holiday albums, Dark Side of the Yule and Whiter Shade of Winter, the ensemble will deliver a program that explores the intersection of rock and classical music. The performance will include guest musicians and live narration, creating a multi-sensory experience for audiences of all ages.

Formed to bridge genres and expand the possibilities of holiday performance, Classical Blast has gained national recognition for its inventive arrangements and musicianship. The ensemble’s approach combines the intensity of rock performance with the elegance of symphonic instrumentation, resulting in a distinctive seasonal concert experience.

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $39, with RaueNOW Member tickets starting at $24.50 (members save 30% with no per-ticket fee). All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee; an $8 processing fee will be applied per order.