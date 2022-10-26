City Of Chicago Announces Top 6 Finalists For Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition
The Chicago Sings Karaoke competition finals are on Sunday, November 6.
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the six finalists who will compete for the title of Chicago's Karaoke Champion in the City's first-ever citywide singing competition.
After qualifying and semi-final rounds in 18 neighborhood venues featuring hundreds of talented, amateur singers, these six Chicagoans will compete before a panel of judges comprised of local celebrities, music industry professionals and others at the Chicago Sings Karaoke competition finals on Sunday, November 6, at the Park West, 322 W. Armitage Avenue (doors open at 5 p.m.), where the winner will also receive $5,000.
The six finalists are:
Jaleel Amir, 26, Grand Crossing neighborhood
Rashada Dawan, 40, South Shore neighborhood
Brandon Dodson, 35, Rogers Park neighborhood
Lauren "Elle Michelle" Gaines, 40, Galewood neighborhood
Erendira Izguerra, 29, West Lawn neighborhood
Jason E. Jackson, 45, Edgewater neighborhood
"The level of talent on display throughout this competition has been remarkable," said Mayor Lightfoot. "On behalf of the entire city, I want to personally thank each performer for partaking in this event and sharing their gift with us. I am very excited to see what our finalists will do at the finale on November 6."
More event details and a limited number of tickets will be available for the public starting November 1. Watch ChicagoSingsKaraoke.org for updates. Admission is free.
Additionally, the City will livestream the event at Chicago.gov/live.
For more information and a complete set of rules, visit ChicagoSingsKaraoke.org and join the conversation on social media using #ChicagoSingsKaraoke.
