Christopher Titus Returns To Raue Center
Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce the return of Christopher Titus! The "hard funny" stand-up comedian will perform his newest comedy special, "Amerigeddon," at 8 p.m. on June 14, 2019.
Comedy unites us all - and Christopher Titus does a great job at making us laugh at ourselves and our opinions," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "This is a 90-minute show that will have you laughing all summer!"
Employing what he has labeled "hard funny," Titus has released seven 90-minute albums in as many years. He has six one-hour comedy specials currently running on Comedy Central and his seventh special, "Born With a Defect," premiered in 2017. Titus also formed Combustion Films, a production company which produced his last three specials and "Special Unit," a full-length film released in 2017.
Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter. To see one of Titus' shows is to love him. Titus is currently performing his newest comedy show, "Amerigeddon," in sold-out theaters across the country. The "Chicago Tribune" writes, "Titus is looking to unite the country one laugh at a time" with his eighth comedy special.
Tickets start at $33 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.