Christian Band Newsboys Are Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center, November 4

Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of faith-filled rock music.

Aug. 24, 2023

Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of faith-filled rock music as the internationally acclaimed Christian band Newsboys brings their high-energy performance to the UIS Performing Arts Center on November 4, 2023. Newsboys' powerful lyrics and electrifying stage presence have captivated audiences worldwide, and now fans in Springfield and surrounding areas have the opportunity to witness their remarkable talent firsthand.

With a musical journey spanning nearly four decades, Newsboys have become synonymous with chart-topping hits and inspirational anthems. Songs like "God's Not Dead", "We Believe" and "He Reigns" have touched the lives of millions, offering hope and encouragement to listeners of all ages. Now, Central Illinois residents can join the excitement and be part of an extraordinary night of worship and celebration.

Tickets for the Newsboys concert in Springfield are now on sale for $128.50, $43.50, $33.50, $28.50 and $23.50. Don't miss this chance to be uplifted and inspired by Newsboys' signature blend of rock and worship. To secure your spot and find more information about the event, visit UISpac.com or Click Here.

About Newsboys: Newsboys is a renowned Christian rock band that has been making music for nearly four decades. With their distinctive sound and thought-provoking lyrics, Newsboys have become one of the most influential bands in contemporary Christian music. Their powerful performances and unwavering faith continue to inspire audiences worldwide. To learn more about Newsboys and their upcoming tour, please visit newsboys.com.




