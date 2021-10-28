Chicago's THE FOUR C NOTES To Perform New Year's Eve at Marriott Lincolnshire Resort

THE FOUR C NOTES, the Midwest's only tribute group to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will appear at The Marriott Lincolnshire Resort Grand Ballroom on Friday, December 31, 2021.



Backed by their live, seven-piece band, the concert will feature songs by the group whose popularity was reignited by the Broadway show JERSEY BOYS. THE FOUR C NOTES are led by John Michael Coppola, who appeared in Chicago's long running sit down production of the Broadway smash. The tribute features all of your favorite hits, including: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Workin' My Way Back to You, (Babe)," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Let's Hang On," and many, many, more.

Mr. Coppola, who understudied the role of Frankie Valli during the nearly three year run of the Chicago production, started THE FOUR C NOTES in 2013. "I was asked to create a 30-minute set for a wedding performed to music tracks. I hired three friends of mine from the Chicago theater and music scene, and it sort of took off from there," says Coppola. "It was as if the universe said 'Yes! Go with that instinct.' The show has grown to 90 minutes and we've been busy ever since, having been blessed to perform at public and private events all over the country. Of course, we always love appearing in our hometown of Chicago."



The performances will take place in the Marriott Lincolnshire Grand Ballroom, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 with two shows - at 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM.



For tickets, please visit https://www.marriotttheatre.com/show/the-four-c-notes



Single tickets are $60.00, plus taxes and fees, and are available at https://www.marriotttheatre.com/show/the-four-c-notes, by phone at 847-634-0200, or at the Marriott Theatre Box Office. Make it a night to remember with a hotel package by calling 866-596-7891. Face masks required for all patrons attending the performance.