Chicago Will Receive $15 Million Art, Entertainment and Events Venue Epiphany Center for the Arts

A new multi-space, multi-dimensional 42,000 sq. ft. art, entertainment and events destination, Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., formerly the iconic Church of the Epiphany, will open this winter. One of the largest cultural venues in the city and a designated Chicago landmark, this architecturally significant property has been acquired in a multi-million-dollar transaction by Chicago Developer David Chase; he along with his wife, Kimberly Rachal have lovingly preserved the historic church and its adjacent buildings. The revitalization and renovation project, which houses artifacts from the church originally built in 1885, will feature three unique event spaces, a café, courtyard and other ancillary spaces to support the visual, performing and culinary arts. Epiphany Center for the Arts will once again become a place for the community to congregate, All for the Good of Art, Entertainment and Events.

The three unique event spaces at Epiphany Center for the Arts, each available for rent, are perfect for weddings, corporate affairs, non-profit galas, and private parties. Additionally, the two historic venues, Epiphany Hall and The Sanctuary, will serve the performing arts including dance, theater, literary arts, comedy, magic and music. From morning yoga sessions to live music nightly, West Loop Entertainment, Epiphany's in-house arts and entertainment company, will host a robust calendar of events starting early next year. The eclectic line-up of well-known artists for these events includes Ian Maskin, The Flat Cats, Chicago Jazz Orchestra, Typhanie Monique, Pat Malinger, Linda Solotaire, Mike Wheeler, Rick Lindy and many more. For additional live music programming please visit https://epiphanychi.com/ent-home/

Epiphany Center for the Arts was conceived with the mission to instill an artistic, cultural experience in all who cross its threshold with the hope that each will be inspired to realize their own Epiphany.

At its core, Epiphany Center for the Arts will play host to a wide variety of programming rooted in art education and experiential learning. Through this programming, and in collaboration with the Arts & Business Council of Chicago and its 77 Communities Initiative, this cultural destination will 'Bring Chicago Together' through its impressive arts and cultural endeavors. Epiphany's facilities include resident artist studios, an expansive exhibit space and its very own Gallery 66, featuring 125 installation points from artists throughout Chicago and across the country.

Epiphany's artist in residence program provides studios for artists to create their own work. In exchange, artists become a part of the Epiphany community collaborating on lectures, workshops, art classes, and assisting in curating Gallery 66. Collaborations in the works include an internationally renowned jewelry artist and metalsmith, an art community partnership with Pilsen's S.H.E. Gallery, art classes hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation Studio E Program, an opening exhibit featuring local muralists curated by Epiphany's talented intern, to mention a few.

"We are grateful to David Chase and Kimberly Rachal for redeveloping the beloved Church of the Epiphany," said Roderick Burch, Executive Director of the West Central Association. "This one-of-a-kind space for art activations and events will be a great addition to the West Loop, bringing the area a major cultural attraction and employment opportunities. Our organization looks forward to hosting community events at Epiphany Center for the Arts."

Each of the three event spaces, Epiphany Hall, The Sanctuary and Chase House has its own unique personality. Epiphany Hall, the most expansive and astonishing of the venues, is located in the former Church of Epiphany. Designed by renowned architectural firm, Burling and Whitehouse, its exterior serves as an early example of Richardsonian Romanesque architecture, while the interiors of the church are finished in Eastlake Style with Queen Anne details including decorative terra cotta tiles, Venetian glass mosaics designed by Tiffany, and sweeping arched trusses. Chase House, a modern loft-style venue, boasts a chef's showcase kitchen, as well as five massive doors that lead to a stunning outdoor patio and an expansive, artistically landscaped courtyard. This space is ideal for weddings, 'pop up' culinary events and receptions. The Sanctuary, a remarkably quaint, romantic retreat, features a vintage room with vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, antique chandeliers, and a built-in stage that is complemented by a private Niche Bar and Lounge. Venue amenities at Epiphany will include a state-of-the-art catering kitchen, café, VIP suite, and a collection of artistically designed outdoor spaces.

"With this project, we have aimed to provide a transformative, memorable experience like none other in Chicago. Our venue is truly one-of-a-kind, both in structure and programming," said David Chase, Founder and Developer of Epiphany Center for the Arts. "After three years of entitling, restoring and renovating the property, we are excited to finally see our vision for Epiphany come to life this fall." David Chase and Kimberly Rachal were married at the church on October 5, 1996 and have since lived just steps away.

Epiphany Center for the Arts was landmarked by the city of Chicago in the mid-1990s and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998. During its operation, the church held the funeral of assassinated Chicago Mayor Carter Harrison Sr. in 1893 and a memorial service in 1969 for Black Panther leader Fred Hampton. Due to a dwindling congregation, the church shuttered its doors in 2011 and will re-open as Epiphany Center for the Arts this fall.

"It has been exciting to be there to see the next chapter in the story of this historic church being written," said John Cramer, Senior Associate, MacRostie Historic Advisors. "The Church of the Epiphany was a center of worship and community for 125 years, and the work that David Chase and his team are doing to restore this building is setting the groundwork for its next century. With the Epiphany Center for the Arts' new arts and events programming, this landmark building is opening its doors to the community again. I can't wait to see what happens next!"

For more information on Epiphany Center for the Arts or to plan an event, please call (312) 421-4600 or visit www.epiphanychi.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You