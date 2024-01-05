Chicago Theatre Week Tickets to Go on Sale Next Week

Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW24) will go on sale beginning on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 10am. Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, takes place February 8-18, 2024.

The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

To date, more than 50 theatre companies are expected to participate. Participating shows and offer details will be available on January 9, when Chicago Theatre Week tickets go on sale. A list of participating companies is available at https://www.choosechicago.com/chicago-theatre-week/.

Last year’s Chicago Theatre Week saw record ticket sales with more than 20,000 tickets sold to 78 participating productions for more than 500 performances. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with approximately 60% of patrons visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Chicago Theatre Week also raises the visibility of the theater industry, as evidenced by the 473,000 cumulative pageviews on ChicagoTheatreWeek.com from the ticket onsale through the end of Theatre Week.

For the second consecutive year, Hot Tix will host Chicago Theatre Week Continued from February 19-25, 2024, which will extend Theatre Week discounts to participating productions for an additional week only through HotTix.org.

A free and open to the public Chicago Theatre Week Kick-Off Party will take place on Monday, February 5 from 4:00pm-9:00pm at Chicago Shakespeare Theater featuring performances from select Chicago Theatre Week shows.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “Chicago has over 200 theatres. We are known for our storefront theatre spaces throughout our neighborhoods and world renown stages that brings storytelling to all of our communities, with people from all walks of life coming together to share a unique experience. We are known for developing new work and impactful productions that start here and are carried worldwide. Chicago Theatre Week allows everyone to see these stories being created, transformed, molded and performed right before your eyes.”

"We are thrilled to announce the return of Theatre Week this winter in partnership with the League of Chicago Theatres," said Lisa Nucci, Chief Marketing Officer at Choose Chicago. "Theatre Week is a celebration of our city's rich cultural assets and an opportunity to experience everything that our diverse theatre companies have to offer. Join us for a week of unforgettable live performances and immerse yourself in Chicago's vibrant arts scene!"

Now in its 12th year, Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter for updates and announcements.

The official hashtag for Chicago Theatre Week 2024 is #CTW24.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago’s theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com. #ChiTheatre

The League of Chicago Theatres’ Mission Statement

Theatre is essential to the life of a great city and to its citizens. The League of Chicago Theatres is an alliance of theatres, which leverages its collective strength to support, promote and advocate for Chicago’s theatre industry. Through our work, we ensure that theatre continues to thrive in our city.

About Choose Chicago

Choose Chicago is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor and meetings destination, leveraging the city’s unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city, its residents and our partner business community. Follow @choosechicago on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X/Twitter and tag #ChicaGOandKNOW. For more information, visit choosechicago.com.