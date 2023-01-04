Chicago Theatre Week Tickets to Go on Sale Next Week

Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW23), an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets will go on sale beginning Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Chicago Theatre Week, a program of the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago, with take place February 16-26, 2023.

The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00am CST on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Currently, more than 70 productions are participating, offering value-priced tickets to productions throughout the city and suburbs. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 2/3 of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Despite the pandemic, in February 2022 more than 10,500 value-priced tickets were sold to over 60 participating shows and almost 400 individual performances

A small sample of the many productions expected to participate are:

Les Miserables, Cats and Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus - Live!, Broadway in Chicago

Cintas de Seda, Aguijon Theater

Andy Warhol's Tomato, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble/McAninch Arts Center

Wuthering Heights, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Blue Man Group, Briar Street Theatre

Improvised Shakespeare; Whirled News Tonight; Anarchy; An Improvised Rock Opera; The Armando; Improvised Jane Austen, iO Theatre Chicago

Anna Karenina, Joffrey Ballet

Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?, Late Night Catechism

Into the Woods, Paramount Theatre

Radial Gradient, Shattered Globe Theatre,

The Infinite Wrench, The Neofuturists,

Great Altercations; When They Go Low, We Get High; The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night!, The Second City

Boulevard of Bold Dreams, TimeLine Theatre Company,

Violet, Wirtz Center at Northwestern

Writers Theatre, Once

"Theatre at its root is about sharing stories. Every experience whether you are seeing a show for the first time or the 100th is completely unique in the way it's told, the reaction from the audience, the actors on stage, the interpretation of the director, and the person you choose to share that moment with," said League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Ford. "Chicago Theatre Week gives you the opportunity to experience multiple stories and participate in this unique experience across the city. There is a story for everybody on our stages."

"Nothing can replace the experience of a live show, and Chicago Theatre Week is the perfect time to explore some of Chicago's incredible productions," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "We are proud to partner with the League of Chicago Theatres to present this exciting celebration of Chicago's unique and vibrant theatre scene.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com.