Chicago Theatre Week Tickets Go On Sale January 14th

Tickets for Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW20) will go on sale Tuesday, January 14 at 10am CST. Value-priced tickets for Chicago Theatre Week performances February 13-23, 2020 will all be priced at $30, $15, or less and will be available at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com. More than 100 productions are expected to participate.

Chicago Theatre Week 2020, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicagoduring which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, is February 13-23, 2020. Chicago Theatre Week, spanning a week and two full weekends, is heading into its eighth year. As a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, more than 100 theatre productions are expected to participate in neighborhoods throughout the city and suburbs.

From joy to heartache and every feeling in between, Chicago theatre tells stories that evoke big emotions. Stories that take risks, inspire awe, ask tough questions - and dare audiences to do the same. From musicals to plays to comedy, theatre is for everyone in Chicago. Chicago Theatre Week is a celebration of the stories we share.

A list of participating productions will be available when tickets go on sale on January 14, 2020 at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com. Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. The official hashtag for Chicago Theatre Week 2020 is #CTW20.

Last year, in February 2019, 139 participating productions offered value-priced tickets to 593 individual performances during Chicago Theatre Week. The initiative continues to see increased sales year over year, with 12,700 Theatre Week tickets sold in 2019. Chicago Theatre Week brings in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 63% of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Theatre Week also proved to be a draw for visitors from outside Chicago with 17% of patrons coming from beyond 50 miles of the city, spanning 36 states and several countries.

"Each year, Chicago Theatre Week introduces audiences to incredible shows at great prices. It presents an opportunity for every visitor and every resident to experience new work, fresh talent, musicals, improv, and more," comments Deb Clapp, Executive Director of the League of Chicago Theatres. "Theatre is something that sets Chicago apart from other cities and Chicago Theatre Week celebrates that distinction and welcomes everyone in."

"Chicago, which is home to over 250 dynamic theatres, provides visitors more variety and creative platforms than any destination in the United States," said David Whitaker, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "Perhaps more importantly, Chicago Theatre Week helps create a greater understanding of the year-round programming, opportunities and the amazing venues that call Chicago home."

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 5 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Last year alone Chicago theatre companies produced more than 100 world premiere productions and adaptations. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world.





