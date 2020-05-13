Chicago Street Theatre Plans Reopening With HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Article Pixel May. 13, 2020  

Chicago Street Theatre Plans Reopening With HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Chicago Street Theatre has announced its reopening with the premiere of the cult-classic, Heathers the Musical. This production is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal new musical based on the greatest teen comedy of all time.

This vibrant show will be brought to life by director Mike Glorioso (previously directing Evil Dead the Musical and Toxic Avenger) alongside the talented production team and cast.

Chicago Street Theatre is implementing new sanitary standards in compliance with CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of the community. Seating for Heathers will be limited, and we will only be offering general admission.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?t=tix&w=6b51f135da39a0c2618b0e2ab4d02a75&vqitq=810c1a7b-81f4-4ba4-a602-82537f81 or you may leave voice mail at 219-464-1636, ext. 1 however box office is operating remotely until approximately mid-June. Return calls may be delayed.

There will be no cash sales or day of show walk-ins for this production. E-mail boxoffice@chicagostreet.org with any questions. Please watch for any e-mail updates!



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Blake Rose Unveils New Track 'Rest of Us'
  • 1989 Recording of 'Big House' to Be Released As Never-Before-Heard Track From World Goes Round
  • 15th Annual Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project Will Proceed Online
  • Joe Wong Releases Music Video for 'Dreams Wash Away'