Chicago Publicist Margie Korshak Dies at 86

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Chicago publicist Margie Korshak has died at age 86. A trailblazing force in Chicago's public relations industry, Korshak built a legendary agency that became synonymous with excellence, shaping countless productions, careers, and cultural milestones, for over five decades.

“Margie helped shape hundreds of productions and careers—including ours. She was a brilliant strategist and a champion of Broadway In Chicago,” said Lou Raizin, President & CEO of Broadway In Chicago.

For over 50 years, Margie was the publicist to the stars who supported theatre throughout Chicago. "Margie's presence was larger than life—her laughter unmistakable, her instincts unparalleled. She was one of a kind and fiercely loyal," recalls Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway In Chicago and longtime friend. Margie lived by the lessons she often shared: “If you don't ask, you'll never get anything” and “Don't take no for an answer.”

