Chicago Philharmonic Presents Free SIDE BY SIDE Concert In Englewood

In its fourth community concert of 2019, Chicago Philharmonic (recipient of the 2019 Community Relations of the Year award by the Illinois Council of Orchestras) presents Side by Side with the Chicago Philharmonic at Hamilton Park in Englewood, presented as part of the Chicago Park District and Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Night Out in the Parks initiative.

Led by Chicago Phil Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck, Chicago Philharmonic brings music opportunities to student and community members across the city of Chicago through this signature community engagement program, which encourages musicians of all ages and backgrounds to rehearse and perform alongside Chicago Phil's world-class musicians.

Chicago Phil is proud to present a program with works representing different cultural communities of the richly diverse city of Chicago. Highlights include works by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez, African American composer William Grant Still, Polish composer Frédéric Chopin, Italian composer Pietro Mascagni, and traditional Chinese piece Dance of the Golden Snake.

Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra, Introduction

Chopin/Glazunov Polonaise from Chopiniana

Bartok Romanian Folk Dances

Brahms Symphony No. 4, Movt. 3

Mascagni Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana

Traditional Dance of the Golden Snake

Grant Still Symphony No. 1, Movt. 1

Márquez Danzón No. 2

Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Finale

Saturday, August 3

Hamilton Park

513 W. 72nd Street

3-5pm - side-by-side rehearsal

6pm - free side-by-side concert

Since the Chicago Philharmonic launched Side by Side in 2015, the program has been received enthusiastically and has steadily expanded. Summer 2019 brings five free concerts:

June 21: Humboldt Park Boathouse (1301 N Humboldt Drive, Humboldt Park)

June 29: Ping Tom Memorial Park (1700 S Wentworth Avenue, Chinatown)

July 28: Columbus Park Refectory (5701 W Jackson Blvd, Austin)

August 3: Hamilton Park (513 W. 72nd Street, Englewood)

August 17: Pottawatomie Park (7340 N Rogers Ave, Rogers Park)

Spots for community musicians and student musicians as young as 8 are available on a first come, first serve basis. Registration is required at http://www.chicagophilharmonic.org/2018-side-by-side-with-the-chicago-philharmonic-registration/





