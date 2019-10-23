Chicago Philharmonic Celebrates 30 Years With Beethoven Tribute

This November, Chicago Philharmonic celebrates the orchestra's history and bright future with a concert dedicated to Ludwig van Beethoven, featuring a special reunion with David Perry, a favorite Philharmonic son. Beginning the program is the dazzling a??Violin Concerto, a??which highlights the intense technical skill and musical prowess of violin virtuoso David Perry who joins us for this special reunion concerto that he originally performed with the Philharmonic in May 2006. The concerto was written during a particularly prolific time during Beethoven's career and later made a concert staple by composer and conductor Felix Mendelssohn. Alongside the Violin Concerto is Beethoven's revolutionary a??Symphony No. 3 (a??Eroicaa??)a??, which changed the notion of what a symphony can and should be in the early 19ta??ha?? century.

Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Scott Speck* leads the performance with a signature passion and warmth that brings back audience members again and again. As one patron noted: "Scott Speck was brilliant and wonderfully informative and gregarious. Who said conductors need to be stiff and haughty?"

In celebration of Chicago Philharmonic's 30 Year Anniversary, pictures and materials of the orchestra's achievements and Philharmonic family members will adorn the foyer of North Shore Center for the Performing Arts.

