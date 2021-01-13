Chicago Philharmonic Announces Inaugural Composer in Residence Program for Composers of Color

After the fantastic success of the organization's first-ever Fanfare Composition Competition last season, the Chicago Philharmonic Society launches its inaugural Composer in Residence program for composers of color.

The Chicago Philharmonic remains committed to improving practices in diversity, inclusion, and equity to enhance it's egalitarian, musician-governed society that it values so deeply. Staying true to this commitment, the Chicago Philharmonic Society has dedicated its inaugural Composer in Residence program to champion the voices and talents of artists of color.

Up to 3 composers will be selected for a 3-year residency which will include, among other things:

Performances of one newly composed chamber work and one newly composed symphonic work by the Chicago Philharmonic on the organization's symphonic and chamber series within the 3-year residency.

A cumulative $2,500 award per composer

A seat on the Chicago Philharmonic's board-elected Artistic Programming and Policies Committee, providing input and sharing in the organization's artistic planning for the duration of the residency.

Applicants must be between the ages of 20-40 as of March 31, 2021, and must be a resident of and reside in the United States. Application deadline is March 31st, 2021.

Application and more information can be found at https://www.chicagophilharmonic.org