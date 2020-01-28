Chicago Kids Company is Bringing ALICE IN WONDERLAND to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Chicago Kids Company brings popular children's story Alice in Wonderland to life onstage at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 11-20, 2020.

Follow Alice as she travels down the Rabbit Hole to the most amazing places! Along her fantastic journey she'll meet the Mad Hatter, March Hare, Cheshire Cat, Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum, the Queen of Hearts... and many more! Recommended for grades K-4.

Alice in Wonderland runs March 11 through March 20, 2020. Specific dates and time are listed below. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for students, and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

More about Stories in Action!

Alice in Wonderland is part of Metropolis' Stories in Action! series - educational productions designed to feed the minds and imaginations of young audiences and bring families together through the performing arts. Watch for other upcoming Stories in Action! productions including Frindle (February 11-21), Whose Horizontal Line is it Anyway? (April 21-24), The Seussification of Romeo & Juliet (April 30 - May 2), and Rapunzel (July 13-18).

By booking a group through our Group Sales department, you'll save over 15% on tickets, we'll waive the ticket handling fee, and you'll receive half price tickets for group chaperones. To discuss the needs of your group, contact Group Sales at 847.577.5982 x228 or e-mail groups@metropolisarts.com.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and list of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 10:00 am

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 10:00 am

Friday, March 13th, 2020 10:00 am

Monday, March 16th, 2020 10:00 am

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 10:00 am

Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 10:00 am

Thursday, March 19, 2020 10:00 am

Friday, March 20th, 2020 10:00 am





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You