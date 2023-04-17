Chicago Kids Company - Theater For Children presents summer theater camps for kids ages 6-17.

Participants of the Musical Theater Camps, for kids ages 10-17, will be producing full-scale productions of Roald Dahl'S WILLY WONKA JR and DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR. Complete with professional lights and sound, campers will rehearse and perform these one-act musical versions of the popular movies in two ticketed performances for family and friends at the end of the second week of each camp.

For the first time, CKC is offering a Junior Musical Theater Camp, for kids ages 9-12. Participants in this one-week camp will be producing a full-scale production of DISNEY'S THE LION KING KIDS in one ticketed performance at the end of the week.

CKC's Fairy Tale Theater Camp for children ages 6 to 9, will utilize theater games to teach the building blocks of acting, singing and dancing for those newer to the stage. Campers will prepare for a smaller scale performance for family and friends on the final day of camp. Each week features a different story, so sign up for as many as you want!

Musical Theater Camp:

Session #1 - Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr: June 19-30, 2023, 10am-3pm

Performances: Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 at 7:00pm

Session #2 - Disney's Newsies: July 17-28, 2023

Performances: Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28 at 7:00pm

Camp locations: Week 1: Chicago Kids Company - 4124 N Nashville Ave., Chicago, IL 60634

Week 2: The Stahl Family Theater - 5900 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL. 60634

Junior Musical Theater Camp

Disney's Lion King Kids - July 10-14, 10am-3pm

Performance: Friday, July 14 at 6:00pm

Camp Location: Irish American Heritage Center - 4626 N Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60634

Fairy Tale Theater Camp:

Session #1 - Alice in Wonderland: June 12-16, 2023, 10am-2pm - SOLD OUT

Session #2 - Sleeping Beauty: June 26-30, 2023, 10am-2pm

Session #3 - The Tortoise and The Hare: July 24-28, 2023, 10am-2pm

Session #4 - Snow White: July 31-Aug 4, 2023, 10am-2pm

Session #5 - The Three Little Pigs: August 7-11, 2023, 10am-2pm

Camp location: Chicago Kids Company - 4124 N. Nashville Ave., Chicago, IL. 60634

COST: Musical Theater Camp: $600/per session

Junior Musical Theater Camp: $300

Fairy Tale Theater Camp: $250/per session

Space is limited. To register for camp, visit Click Here