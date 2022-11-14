Chicago Jazz Orchestra Presents A Musical Tribute To A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at The Studebaker
The performance is on Sunday afternoon, December 4 at 4:30 p.m., at Chicago's Studebaker Theater.
In a special holiday musical tribute to "A Charlie Brown Christmas," 17-year-old piano prodigy Brandon Goldberg will perform live with the Chicago Jazz Orchestra on Sunday afternoon, December 4 at 4:30 p.m., at Chicago's Studebaker Theater.
Goldberg, making his Chicago debut, and his trio will join the CJO in a performance of Vince Guaraldi's famous soundtrack to the 1965 animated television special.
The concert also showcases the youth singers of Chicago's Timeless Gifts Performance Company, Joan Collaso, director, plus an encore performance of the legendary Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn Jazz Nutcracker, all under two hours, with intermission.
The Studebaker Theater is located in Chicago's Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Tickets to Musical Tribute to "A Charlie Brown Christmas" are $31-$51. Purchase tickets at fineartsbuilding.com.
