Chicago Humanities Festival to Present A Comedy Showcase At Navy Pier

When it comes to comedy, Chicago is no second city-we take center stage.

Celebrate our city's local talent with a comedy showcase featuring sets from up-and-coming voices curated by improv mainstay Abby McEnany, whose hit SHOWTIME series WORK IN PROGRESS is set and filmed in Chicago. To kick off the show's second season, join Chicago Humanities Festival at Navy Pier for an evening of summer fun to celebrate jokes in progress and the promise of new binge-worthy television.

CHF's Comedic Showcase will feature a virtual introduction by McEnany and live appearances of her curated comedic lineup. WORK IN PROGRESS premieres Sunday, August 22nd - only on SHOWTIME. Registered guests will receive exclusive access to view the season 2 premiere of WORK IN PROGRESS following the event.

This event is outdoors on a grassy lawn. Bring your own chair, blanket, or picnic basket. Guests are encouraged to buy beverages and snacks to-go from Navy Pier's many restaurant offerings.