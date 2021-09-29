Chicago Humanities Festival Announces More Fall Programs

Chicago Humanities Festival has announced more exciting events to round out the fall season, which runs from September through early December 2021. New announcements include a performance by Chicago's Spektral Quartet, parts two and three of an expansive deep-dive series exploring the waters of the Great Lakes, conversations about what's in store for the future of cities and money, and CHF's annual benefit, this year honoring internationally renowned architect Jeanne Gang.

These new programs will slot in throughout the fall, among events already announced with speakers like Academy-Award winning filmmaker Ron Howard and his brother, actor Clint Howard; Broadway star Sutton Foster; actor Kal Penn; acclaimed essayist Teju Cole; and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

Many of CHF's fall programs center creativity in Chicago, including a special performance by Spektral Quartet, an enlightening conversation about how the Chicago construction architectural style still impacts contemporary design, and a panel discussion about the future of cities with famed Chicago-based designer Bruce Mau. This new group of programs also features conversations with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Eli Saslow and Chris Hedges, and some of the leading voices on the future of money including Clovyr CEO Amber Baldet.

CHF is especially proud to be honoring renowned architect Jeanne Gang with the Vision Award at their annual benefit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Jeanne Gang will be joined by CHF's Marilynn Thoma Artistic Director Alison Cuddy for an insightful conversation on how the built environment connects us as communities. The evening will be MC'd and feature musical performances by Festival favorites - Rob Lindley, Doug Peck, and Bethany Thomas.

This fall's events include a mix of in-person programs on stages throughout Chicagoland and virtual programs livestreamed to CHF's YouTube channel.