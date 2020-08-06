Chicago Human Rhythm Project Appoints Emmanuel Neal as Interim Managing Director

Neal first joined CHRP's board of directors in 2019.

Chicago Human Rhythm Project (CHRP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Neal as the organization's new Interim Managing Director as a part of its 2019 strategic plan facilitated by the Arts and Business Council of Chicago's Business Volunteers for the Arts program.

Neal first joined CHRP's board of directors in 2019 and has worked with multiple artists and organizations in various capacities, and consulting businesses of all types for the past 10 years.

"At the Arts & Business Council of Chicago, we believe in developing leadership, the business of arts, and the art of business. Through our BVA and On BOARD programs, we assist organizations like Chicago Human Rhythm project (CHRP) with strategic planning, board governance, and leadership training with the goal of creating long-term sustainability. As an engaged On BOARD participant, Emmanuel was immediately enthusiastic about joining CHRP's board of directors and got straight to work joining their BVA strategic planning group. We look forward to seeing him take on this new leadership role and utilize his rich experience and passion to be a change agent in Chicago's vibrant creative community."

Kristin Larsen, ED - Arts and Business Council, Chicago

CHRP's five year strategic plan focuses on program assessment-iteration, financial management and succession planning while continuing to advocate for and embody a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion. CHRP's board of directors selected Neal to support the continued growth and evolution of the organization as well as leadership transition plans.

"Embracing change is a gift. Being able to make those changes is a blessing. Our board worked through the winter of 2018 to write a strong strategic plan and Emmanuel will be key to its successful implementation. We're grateful to The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity and the Arts at Prince, and the Reva and David Logan Foundation for supporting this effort."

Michael Foster, CHRP Board Chair

"Leadership transition can be very tricky for organizations led by long-serving founders and CHRP is no exception. In Emmanuel Neal, we've found exactly the right person at the right time to support the first phase of this process. I'm looking very forward to working together to lay the foundation for CHRP's fourth decade of rhythm making and social reconiliation."

Lane Alexander, Founder and Director

Emmanuel holds a Master in Arts Management degree (Business & Entrepreneurship) from Columbia College Chicago, and is a PhD candidate in Business Psychology (Consulting) at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. He is also a member of The Society of Consulting Psychologists. As a business consultant and coach for the past ten years he has worked with artists, nonprofit entities, entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes in various industries. He's successfully helped in many situations involving business startup, growth, transition, human capital, financing, grant writing, fundraising, board development, investor relations, strategic planning, event planning, etc.

Emmanuel also brings more than two decades of experience as an artist and arts entrepreneur to CHRP. His first love is DJing house music, especially in clubs. From there he started coordinating fashion shows, battle of the bands, comedy showcases, dance competitions, poetry readings, plays and weekly parties as well as charity events, auctions, and balls. Emmanuel has a developed business acumen and is well versed in art logistics. He's also a self-published poet with two books on Amazon and organizer and editor of Dear Cancer, The Anthology, a collection of pieces from 50 writers to benefit a nonprofit cancer organization.

"As a consultant I was attracted to CHRP because of its founder, Lane Alexander, the board's progressive plans, and the opportunity to help add a different perspective. As an artist I was attracted to CHRP because of the many outlets it provides artists to perform, the history of its impact and the opportunity to contribute my artistic vision. I've always admired Quincy Jones and his ability to bring artists together, provide a platform for them, and really put things in place to help them succeed. I see Quincy Jones qualities in CHRP and I'm excited to be able to add to the success of the vision."

