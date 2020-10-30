Chicago Dramatists Announce Winter 2021 Class Lineup

For a limited time, the company is offering a 20% Early Bird Registration Discount on specific classes.

Chicago Dramatists has announced its winter line up of writing courses! All classes this session will be held online, via Zoom, and we are offering an array of new classes.

For a limited time, the company is offering a 20% Early Bird Registration Discount on specific classes, when students select the Early Bird Registration option at checkout. This offer is only good when applied before December 1. (The courses that make use of this discount are specified below).

All Chicago Dramatist classes, led by highly experienced and supportive faculty, are dedicated to the writer - their vision, their voice, their process. This exciting schedule includes classes designed for storytellers of all kinds, from new writers just beginning their creative journey, to seasoned dramatists dedicated to furthering their craft. Whether your interest lies in solo-storytelling, playwriting, musical theatre, or screenwriting, we have classes tailor made for you.

Chicago Dramatists has been a cornerstone of Chicago's vibrant theatre scene for over 40 years. It is the perfect place for artists of all kinds to find a dynamic home. So join in, and bring your theatrical voice to life.

See the full class list at: https://chicagodramatists.org/classes/

