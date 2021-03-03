Chicago Detours Hosts Live, Interactive BADASS WOMEN OF HISTORY Virtual Event

Chicago Detours, voted "Best Tour of Chicago" by the Chicago Reader in 2019, today announced the "Badass Women of History," live and interactive virtual event, highlighting diverse historical women with Chicago ties that forged groundbreaking paths in science, business, culture and social justice that span the globe and continue to impact us today.

The hour-long Zoom event is narrated by a passionate host with visuals that journey from past to present, and interactive elements for viewers to participate in including fun creative challenges and games. With four ticketed events in total during March, "Badass Women of History" begins March 8 at 6pm CT.

In this event, viewers have the opportunity to learn about a daredevil pilot, a trailblazing sculptor from the 1893 World's Fair, and a fierce labor union leader, among others. Each woman has a Chicago connection with an inspiring life story that continues to resonate today. Chicago Detours' passionate hosts tell these historical stories with coinciding videos, photos and artwork that illustrate each badass woman's story.

Topics of diverse storytelling range from art and sculpture, LGBTQ and the 1893 World's Fair with Enid Yandell, to the history of aviation with Bessie Coleman, to Japanese Culture and WWII with Iva Toguri D'Aquino, to the Lyric Opera, ballet and Native American heritage with Maria Tallcheif, to the founder of American Women in Psychology with Naomi Weisstein and much more.

Audience members are encouraged to participate in the chat and actively engage with the host and each other to cultivate a feeling of connection during this memorable experience. Interactive elements include competitive games such as trivia and a haiku writing contest, and the opportunity for volunteers to act in a scene as real figures from history.

The one-hour "Badass Women of History" virtual event takes place Monday, March 8 at 6pm, Friday, March 12 at 6pm, Saturday, March 20 at 1pm, and Saturday, March 27 at 1pm. Tickets are available for purchase for $20 per individual and $35 per household (up to four people) on

The Chicago Detours website at https://www.chicagodetours.com/virtual-tours/. Private group booking are also available.

Guests to the virtual event are welcome to purchase the illustrated "Badass Women of History" journal as a gift or memento to make the experience more meaningful. The journal is a 52-page notebook interspersed with eight colorful illustrations of inspiring female figures from the past, short biographies of each woman, and thought-provoking quotes from heroines like Ida B. Wells and Michelle Obama. A portion of the proceeds from the journal sales will go to the Chicago Foundation for Women's South Side Giving Circle. Purchase the journal at store.chicagodetours.com (buy five or more and get 20% off and free shipping).