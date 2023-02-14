Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chicago Chart-Topper Sarantos Blends Classic 60s Pop With Psychedelic Sounds On Latest Single And Video

The Valentine's single is a motivational anthem that aims to imbue listeners with the uplifting energy and positivity to make new memories in life.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Chicago Chart-Topper Sarantos Blends Classic 60s Pop With Psychedelic Sounds On Latest Single And Video

Released on February 3rd, "We Failed Until We Didn't" is the latest in a historic line of monthly single and video releases from Chicago-based singer-songwriter and musician, Sarantos.

With more than 200K Spotify streams of his latest album, Sarantos is a prolific musical artist known for pushing boundaries and experimenting with different musical styles to create something unique and meaningful. With his latest song, Sarantos fuses old school pop band sounds with a classic 60s psychedelic vibey. The Valentine's single is a motivational anthem that aims to imbue listeners with the uplifting energy and positivity to make new memories in life.

Sarantos says, "This punchy pop rock song is a mixture of old school pop bands like The Beach Boys and a 60s rock song with a hodgepodge of quirky drug-influenced sounds. The organic positive vibe is an interesting experimental blend that touches a distant memory."

Sarantos continues, "True love is more about failure than perfection. We might not always understand this, but it's true. Love wanders through many adventures, often starting with physical attraction or infatuation and blossoming into an unselfish, all-encompassing rainbow of light. But at some point, the rigorous, steep steps of life combined with the stagnant waters of boring everyday living leads to questions, anger, temptation, guilt, resentment and challenges. This is where a couple either survives the lows while then riding the highs or decides to give up altogether."

Through his website at www.melogia.com , Sarantos has made his entire musical catalog free for the public to access. He also donates proceeds from his music to charitable causes.

Sarantos is a Chicago-based nerd and retired superhero who always has a story to tell. He is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 UK and South Africa iTunes Charting Artist, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part-time spy. His music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed SHeeran. He's an alien who landed here to infect the human race and spread the disease of music. 2023 is Year #10 of his journey, as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 9 years, he has released 18 albums with 226 original tracks as well as 9 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues including several episodes of "The Young & the Restless" in 2021.

More details about Sarantos and "We Failed Until We Didn't" can be seen at http://www.melogia.com .



IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This Spring Photo
IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This Spring
A Red Orchid Theatre will present the Chicago Premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel. Is God Is runs April 6 – May 28, 2023.
SHARK TANK THE MUSICAL & More Lead Chicagos Februarys Top Picks Photo
SHARK TANK THE MUSICAL & More Lead Chicago's February's Top Picks
Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's picks inc
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Comes to Chicagos Childrens Theatre in April Photo
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Comes to Chicago's Children's Theatre in April
Spring is right around the corner, and so is The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, a bright, bold, super fun live stage version of Eric Carle’s timeless children’s book, emerging April 15-June 4, 2023 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine St. in Chicago’s West Loop. 
Porchlight Music Theatre Welcomes New Members To Its Board Of Directors Photo
Porchlight Music Theatre Welcomes New Members To Its Board Of Directors
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre, currently presenting Cabaret, now extended through March 19 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, has announced the election of four new members to its Board of Directors, Joshua R. Goderis, Joseph Higgins, Kenny Ingram and Amy Jaine Wielunski. 

More Hot Stories For You


Porchlight Announces Cast and Creative Team For The Chicago Premiere of ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES MEPorchlight Announces Cast and Creative Team For The Chicago Premiere of ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME
February 15, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre, in association with Skylight Music Theatre, presents the Chicago premiere of the critically acclaimed musical comedy Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, music by Brendan Milburn, lyrics by Val Vigoda, orchestrations and additional music by Ryan O'Connell and book by Joe DiPietro, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., May 6 - June 1.
EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Greenhouse Theater CenterEASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Greenhouse Theater Center
February 15, 2023

Is it a sin to answer your cell phone during Mass? Can you text your confession to your priest? Is it a sin to eat meat on a Friday during Lent? You’ll learn the answers to these and more as Vicki Quade’s comedy: Easter Bunny Bingo: Jesus, Resurrection, & Peeps!, which returns on March 3, just in time for the Easter season, at the Greenhouse Theater Center, Chicago.
Otherworld Theatre Announces Cast For LOST REALMS Improvised Musical ShowOtherworld Theatre Announces Cast For LOST REALMS Improvised Musical Show
February 15, 2023

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced casting and details for its brand new recurring improvised musical show, LOST REALMS: IMPROVISED MUSICALS FROM BEYOND.
Theatre Above The Law Presents NEW PARENTS, NEW FACES This MarchTheatre Above The Law Presents NEW PARENTS, NEW FACES This March
February 14, 2023

New Parents, New Faces at Theatre Above The Law, running March 10-April 2, 2023, takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.
IS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This SpringIS GOD IS Chicago Premiere to Open at A Red Orchid Theatre This Spring
February 14, 2023

A Red Orchid Theatre will present the Chicago Premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel. Is God Is runs April 6 – May 28, 2023.
share