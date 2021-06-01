Celebrating The State Reopening With Free Jet's Pizza Slices June 10

The State of Illinois is reopening just in time for summer and to celebrate, select Jet's Pizza locations throughout Chicagoland will be offering free Detroit-style slices of their iconic pizza.

In anticipation of Governor Pritzker's reopening of the state and lifting certain restrictions on June 11, Jet's Pizzaa??is celebrating on the eve of the reopening on Thursday, June 10 from 10 am to 4 pm. Guests at participating locations will receive a free pepperoni and cheese Detroit-style slice of pizza, limited to one per customer, while supplies last, walk-in only. No delivery.

"Nothing like pizza to get the celebration started here in Illinois," said Kevin Tosolt, Director of Marketing at Jet's Pizza. "With the state finally reopening and things seemingly going back to a new sense of normalcy, we wanted to thank all Jet's Pizzaa?? lovers that have supported us over the pandemic by offering this small token of our appreciation."

Jet's Pizzaa??was founded in 1978 by Eugene and John Jets in Sterling Heights, Michigan and has grown to over 380 independently owned and operated stores in 19 states, continuing to commit to quality at each location and making the best Detroit-style pizza. While quality and taste are number one, they strive to make customers happy with every order they make. Jet's Pizza. Better, Because It Has to Be.

