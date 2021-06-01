Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrating The State Reopening With Free Jet's Pizza Slices June 10

Kick off the summer and celebrate the anticipated reopening of Chicago by enjoying a complimentary slice.

Jun. 1, 2021  

The State of Illinois is reopening just in time for summer and to celebrate, select Jet's Pizza locations throughout Chicagoland will be offering free Detroit-style slices of their iconic pizza.

In anticipation of Governor Pritzker's reopening of the state and lifting certain restrictions on June 11, Jet's Pizzaa??is celebrating on the eve of the reopening on Thursday, June 10 from 10 am to 4 pm. Guests at participating locations will receive a free pepperoni and cheese Detroit-style slice of pizza, limited to one per customer, while supplies last, walk-in only. No delivery.

"Nothing like pizza to get the celebration started here in Illinois," said Kevin Tosolt, Director of Marketing at Jet's Pizza. "With the state finally reopening and things seemingly going back to a new sense of normalcy, we wanted to thank all Jet's Pizzaa?? lovers that have supported us over the pandemic by offering this small token of our appreciation."

Jet's Pizzaa??was founded in 1978 by Eugene and John Jets in Sterling Heights, Michigan and has grown to over 380 independently owned and operated stores in 19 states, continuing to commit to quality at each location and making the best Detroit-style pizza. While quality and taste are number one, they strive to make customers happy with every order they make. Jet's Pizza. Better, Because It Has to Be.

a??

For more information including a complete menu, visita??www.jetspizza.coma??and followa??Jet's Pizzaa??ona??Facebook,a??Instagrama??anda??Twitter. To place an order, pizza lovers may visit www.jetspizza.com and select their desired location.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center in December Photo

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center in December

Raue Center For The Arts Announces 2021 – 2022 Mission Imagination Photo

Raue Center For The Arts Announces 2021 – 2022 Mission Imagination

Raue Center Hosts Third Annual 6x6 PROJECT Reception Photo

Raue Center Hosts Third Annual 6x6 PROJECT Reception

Music Institute of Chicago Chorale Performs CARMINA BURANA, June 6 Photo

Music Institute of Chicago Chorale Performs CARMINA BURANA, June 6


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • New Beatles Musical SHE LOVES YOU Will Get World Premiere in Denmark in 2022
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!